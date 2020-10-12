BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that three “non-Iranian” members belonging to an unnamed “terrorist group” were killed this week in Iranian Kurdistan during a security operation that thwarted their attack on local targets.
According to a body affiliated with the Revolutionary Guard, the IRGC “responded in a successful military operation to counter-revolutionary terrorist groups in the Kamyaran and Meroyan provinces,” stressing that “the operation resulted in the killing of three members of the terrorist group and wounding of three others, one of whom was captured.”
The security operation ended, according to the same source, with “the seizure of large quantities of weapons, military equipment and communication equipment.”
It should be noted that Kurdish armed groups opposed to the Iranian government are active in the border area between Iran and Iraq adjacent to the Iraqi Kurdistan region and also on the joint border with Turkey, and it happens that their activities reach into armed clashes in which there are deaths and injuries on the Kurdish and Iranian sides.
