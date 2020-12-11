BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:50 P.M.) – The commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard, Major General Hossein Salami, said that Iran will take firm revenge on Israel and its minions at the appropriate time.

Fakhrizadeh’s comments came during his visit to the family of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, who was assassinated near Tehran on the 27th of November.

He added that the assassination of Fakhrizadeh is a cowardly act that brings Israel closer to the brink of fall and demise, and that Iranian nuclear scientist’s blood will lead to the collapse of the hegemonic system in the world.

Meanwhile, two days ago, Iran announced the arrest of some of those involved in the assassination of the nuclear scientist’ however, they did not release the identities of those arrested.

Iranian parliamentary advisor Hussein Amir Abdollahian said in a television statement that he would not be able to share the details for security reasons, but he stressed that the perpetrators would not escape justice.

Abdollahian said, too, that there is evidence proving Israel’s involvement. Israel did not confirm or deny responsibility for the incident.

The spokesman for the Iranian Revolutionary Guards, Ramadan Sharif, said last Sunday that “the assassination of Fakhrizadeh was carried out using advanced electronic weapons that were directed via satellites.”

Ramadan said, “The Zionists are well aware that their actions against Iran will not remain unanswered, and this has been proven to them over the past years.”