BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:00 P.M.) – The Iranian Revolutionary Guard announced that it had repulsed a “terrorist attack” in the southwestern province of Khuzestan.

The Iranian Fars agency quoted the Revolutionary Guard Corps as saying that it had “succeeded in dismantling a terrorist cell in the city of Shush in Khuzestan Province, southwestern Iran.”

They added, “At one o’clock in the morning of last Friday, a terrorist cell affiliated with the so-called ‘the struggle movement’ attacked and opened fire on military and police locations in the city of Shush with the aim of storming them, but the two elements of the cell were wounded. They died when we took them to the hospital, and Kalashnikov rifles and ammunition were seized from them.”

Last Sunday, Iran witnessed a terrorist attack in Sarawan in the Sistan and Baluchestan Province, southeastern Iran, killing one person and wounding 3 others.

Last year, Iran witnessed a series of explosions in the vicinity of sensitive facilities, including military, nuclear and industrial facilities, and the most prominent of these explosions was the explosion that occurred at the Iranian nuclear facility, Natanz , which is the largest facility for uranium enrichment, manufacture and testing of centrifuges in Iran.

