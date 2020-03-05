BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:45 P.M.) – Kata’ib Hezbollah in Iraq hinted at the involvement of high-ranking officials in the assassination of the commander of the Quds Force, Major-General Qassem Soleimani, and the deputy commander of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Muhandis, on January 3rd.

In a statement, Kata’ib Hezbollah accused “one of the ministers in Iraq with the intelligence chief of assisting in the killing of Soleimani and Al-Mohandis,” and expressed its readiness to provide evidence to the former prime minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, exclusively.

They said in statement posted on her official website, “If there is any doubt that Al-Kazemi (intelligence chief) was involved in the killing of the leaders,” adding that “this historical crime was done with the knowledge one of the three ministers that facilitated this cowardly act. ”

They continued: “We are ready to provide the information we have on this matter, exclusively, to Mr. Adel Abdul Mahdi.”

The U.S. announced the killing of the commander of the Quds Force on January 3 in a drone attack, while Iran described the attack as “state terrorism” and vowed revenge.

On January 8, Iran launched a missile attack on two military bases in Iraq, including the Ain al-Assad base, which houses about 1,500 US soldiers.

