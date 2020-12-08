BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:50 P.M.) – The spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Major General Yahya Rasoul, announced the arrest of a group of ISIS terrorist operatives, including two of the perpetrators of the 2014 Speicher Massacre.

He said in a press statement: “In continuation to implement the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, the units of the Counter-Terrorism Service, represented by the command of the Special Operations (first and second), embarked on important duties, which resulted in the arrest of two terrorists involved in the Spieicher massacre in Salaheddine Governorate.”

Rasoul pointed out:, “A special task force of the heroes of the Counter-Terrorism Service went out to carry out a qualitative operation in the Anbar Province, which resulted in the arrest of a dangerous terrorist leader who holds the position of the so-called Deputy Governor of Iraq in the ISIS terrorist gangs after intense monitoring and a high-level joint intelligence effort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He added, “While the Counter-Terrorism Service carried out two duties in the Fallujah district, they arrested 3 members of the terrorist gangs.”

The Speicher Massacre was carried out by the Islamic State terrorist organization in 2014 after they took control of a base used to train cadets of the Iraqi Armed Forces.

The Islamic State would later release several horrific videos showing their terrorist operatives carrying out mass executions in what is believed to be one of the largest massacres committed by the group.