BEIRUT, LEBANON (08:10 A.M.) – An Iraqi Shi’ite militia organization has formed a brigade with the aim liberate the Golan Heights from Israeli occupation when called upon from the Syrian government, spokesman for the movement, Seyed Hashem Moussavi said on Wednesday.
“After recent victories (in Syria), we have established the Golan Liberation Brigade,” al-Moussavi, the Harakat Hezbollah al-Nujaba movement’s spokesman, said at a press conference, as quoted by the Tasnim News Agency.
He added that “if the Syrian government requests, we are ready to take actions to liberate Golan.”
Israel has illegally occupied the Golan Heights since the 1967 Six-Day War with Syria and annexed the territory in 1981, with no state in the international community recognizing the annexation.
3 Comments on "Iraqi Shi’a militia creates Brigade to liberate the Syrian Golan Heights from Israeli occupation"
Israel slapped five Arabic states altogether. Do they think this tiny brigade can take ove Golan heights. Don’t try to be funny.
It is Iraqi shi`it militia. So as i understend them, if the SAA decide to make a campaing for GH they will join and support them. Not that they will go and free the golan highs on their own.
Be thankful of what you have. You know Israel is some km s away from Damascus. It wouldn’t be hard for Israel to take over this city from a shattered country.