BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of two tunnels used by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in its criminal operations.
“A joint force from the headquarters of the 8th Brigade of the 7th Division, and a force from the headquarters of the 1st Regiment, the brigade above, and a processing detachment from the field engineering battalion of the 7th Division managed to find two tunnels, the first of 40 meters long closed with a dirt berm, and upon opening the earth berm, six packages of homemade C-4 were found,” the Iraqi security forces said.
The statement added that “they were investigated by the treatment detachment, while the second tunnel was 15 meters long, and nothing was found inside. The tunnels were destroyed by the force executing the duty.”
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.