BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:15 P.M.) – On Friday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense confirmed the destruction of two tunnels used by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in its criminal operations.

“A joint force from the headquarters of the 8th Brigade of the 7th Division, and a force from the headquarters of the 1st Regiment, the brigade above, and a processing detachment from the field engineering battalion of the 7th Division managed to find two tunnels, the first of 40 meters long closed with a dirt berm, and upon opening the earth berm, six packages of homemade C-4 were found,” the Iraqi security forces said.

The statement added that “they were investigated by the treatment detachment, while the second tunnel was 15 meters long, and nothing was found inside. The tunnels were destroyed by the force executing the duty.”