BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:25 P.M.) – Iraqi protesters have set fire to the Iranian consulate in the city of Najaf, marking the second time in a week that this has happened at this diplomatic mission.
The Directorate of Civil Defense in the province of Najaf confirmed in a statement on Sunday that the consulate was on fire and that firefighting units were attempting to extinguish the flames.
First reports about this incident were spread on social networking sites, as they circulated photos and videos showing a group of protesters set alight the consulate for the second time in a week.
The Iranian consulate in neighboring Karbala was burned earlier this month by angry protesters who called for curbing Iran’s growing influence in Iraq.
Since the beginning of October, there have been mass protests demanding better living conditions, end of corruption, removal of government, and early elections.
