BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, left Baghdad for his first official visit to neighboring Iran.

Kazemi is expected to discuss bilateral relations between the two neighboring countries, along with ways to enhance their cooperation in a number of fields, including economics and military.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will meet a number of Iranian officials, including the President of the Islamic Republic, Hassan Rouhani.

Advertisements