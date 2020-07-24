BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:00 P.M.) – The President of the Iraqi Republic, Barham Salih, received on Thursday in Baghdad Palace, the Ambassador of the Arab Republic of Egypt to Iraq, Ala’a Moussa, who conveyed the greetings of President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and his wishes to Iraq for a period of progress and prosperity.

Salih stressed during the meeting, Iraqi support to the Arab Republic of Egypt in its endeavor to protect its water rights on the issue of the Renaissance Dam, in a manner that preserves Egypt’s interests and water security, noting that it is closely following developments in the Libyan arena and its effects on the region in general, the official website of the president said.

Salih reaffirmed Iraq’s steadfast stance by standing with its Arab brothers on all fateful issues, stressing the necessity of adopting a political solution and respecting the will of the Libyan brothers to ensure stability and peace in Libya, and to avoid the region the horrors of an unbearable war.

In turn, Ambassador Moussa stressed Egypt’s keenness to consolidate relations with Iraq and raise the level of cooperation to include all fields in the service of common interests, as he reviewed the latest developments regarding the Renaissance Dam, and the position of the Arab Republic of Egypt on developments in the Libyan arena.

