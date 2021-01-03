BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:00 A.M.) – The Baghdad Police Command announced the start of providing protection for gatherings in the capital, on the first anniversary of the assassination of Quds Force Commander Major General Qassem Soleimani and Abu Mahdi Al-Mphandis.

The Police Command issued an official statement saying: “Under the supervision of Baghdad Police Commander, Major General Majid Al-Mousawi, all units of the Operations Command began to provide protection for the commemoration service for the martyrs, as well as the marches.”

The Director of Public Traffic, Major General Tariq Ismail, announced that “a number of roads will be cut near Al-Karkh and Al-Rusafa areas to secure a plan to commemorate the martyrdom of the leaders of the Popular Mobilization Forces.”

It is expected that the Iraqi capital will witness rallies and marches today on the first anniversary of the assassination of Soleimani and Al-Mohandis, amid fears that the Green Zone will be targeted.

Soleimani and Al-Mohandis were assassinated on January 3rd, 2020, after a U.S. raid targeted their convoy near the Baghdad International AIrport.

In response to the killings, the Islamic revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) of Iran launched dozens of rockets at the U.S. forces in Iraq. No soldiers were killed in the attack, but the U.S. reported a number of head injuries as a result of the rocket fire.