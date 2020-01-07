BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:00 P.M.) – The head of the Iraqi caretaker government, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, said that Baghdad had received a message from the American Army regarding the withdrawal of its forces from the country.

“Arabic versions and English from the American message are not identical. Iraq asked for clarification,” Abdu-Mahdi said in regards to the letter, pointing out that “the Iraqi government received, on Monday, a letter from the U.S. leadership that clearly indicated the withdrawal of their troops, and then it was said after hours that this message was an error.”

“The American side sent a translated Arabic version of the message that does not match the English version and then sent another identical one,” adding: “The American message that we received yesterday, Monday clearly indicates withdrawal.”

The Iraqi parliament agreed on Sunday to expel all foreign forces from the country.

Tensions between Washington and Tehran have recently escalated after the Pentagon announced, at dawn last Friday, an air strike near Baghdad International Airport, which killed the commander of the Quds Force, Qassem Soleimani, in addition to Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy commander of the Iraqi Popular Mobilization Units.

