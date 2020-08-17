BEIRUT, LEBANON (11:20 A.M.) – Iraqi politician ‘Izzat al-Shabandar said that the Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa al-Kazimi, received the commander of the Iranian Quds Force, Esmail Ghaani, before traveling to Washington.
He tweeted on Sunday: “While the Katyusha rockets did not stop on the American forces present in the Taji camp last night and the Green Zone this evening, Mr. Al-Kazemi received his guest, Mr. Ghaani.”
He added, “Al-Kazemi listened to his soft (Ghaani) messages before traveling to the United States and meeting with Trump on the 20th of this month.”
في الوقت الذي لم تتوقف فيه صواريخ الكاتيوشا على القوات الأمريكية المتواجدة في معسكر التاجي ليلة أمس، والمنطقة الخضراء مساء اليوم،إستقبل السيد الكاظمي ضيفه السيد قاآني واستمع الى رسائله الناعمة قبل سفر الأول الى الولايات المتحدة الأمريكية ولقائه ترامب يوم 20 من هذا الشهر.
— عزت الشابندر (@IAlshabandar) August 16, 2020
Brigadier General Ghaani was announced as the replacement for the late Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, after the latter was assassinated by a U.S. drone near the Baghdad International Airport on January 3rd.
Since then, Ghaani has made visits to both Iraq and Syria, meeting with high-ranking officials in both countries.
The new commander of the Quds Force has continued the path of his predecessor, which includes the strengthening of several paramilitaries across Iraq and Syria.
