BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi Prime Minister of Iraq, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, said this week that the Iraqi security forces had killed the second most senior person in the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization.

According to a statement issued by his office and published by the Iraqi News Agency, the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, confirmed that the security forces had killed the second highest ranking commander in the terrorist organization, pointing out that the mission of the International Coalition Forces had turned into advisory training.

Al-Kazemi’s statements came during his attendance at the International Scientific Conference on Combating Terrorism, which is being held by the Counter-Terrorism Service on Saturday in the capital, Baghdad, in the presence of the Head of the Counter-Terrorism Service, Lieutenant General Abdul Wahab Al-Saadi, and the participation of a number of representatives of international missions, a representative of the International Coalition in Iraq, ministers and security leaders.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Terrorism has become a global challenge that concerns everyone, and Iraq has greatly contributed to facing this challenge,” he said, pointing out that Iraqis helped the whole world get rid of the specter of terrorism that was spreading rapidly.

“Iraqis should feel proud that they fought terrorism as a proxy for themselves and the whole world,” he continued.

“All the Iraqi security forces, including the army, police, crowd, Peshmerga, national security apparatus, intelligence apparatus and others, participated in this achievement, but there was a prominent peculiarity of the anti-terrorist forces as their main competence is to fight terrorism, and the forces of this national apparatus played a very large and prominent role in defeating ISIS terrorist gangs are still doing a tremendous job in striking terrorist cells scattered in remote areas.”

“We achieved major victories over the past months and ended the existence of the so-called Tigris State during the sweeping torrential operation carried out by the heroes of our armed forces in the Counter-Terrorism Service,” he said.

He added: “We have killed the second biggest person in the ISIS terrorist organization, among dozens of senior leaders and hundreds of members of this organization, and we are now facing other types of terrorism, such as controlling borders and border crossings, fighting corruption, controlling uncontrolled weapons, and preventing foreign interference.”

Having problems with Twitter / Facebook / Parler etc? AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!

Click to join now! AMN has set up an Mastodon node and invites you to join!