BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi Prime Minister, Adel Abdul-Mahdi, announced on Friday that he asked the United States to send delegates to Iraq to help kick start the withdrawal of American forces from his country.
According to Alsumaria TV, Abdul-Mahdi asked the U.S. Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, to send delegates to implement the Iraqi Parliament’s decision to begin the withdrawal process.
Abdul-Mahdi indicated that there are still American forces and drones entering Iraq without the government’s permission.
The media office of the Prime Minister said that Abdul-Mahdi receiveda phone call from the U.S. Secretary of State that dealt with recent developments and the desire of various parties to prevent escalation and go to open war.
Abdul-Mahdi stressed that Iraq rejected all operations that violate its sovereignty, including the recent operation that targeted ‘Ayn al-Assad Airbase and the Irbil Governorate, noting that Iraq is making unremitting efforts to prevent the country from being used as a battlefield for the U.S. and Iran.
