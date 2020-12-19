BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi Parliament has hoisted pictures of the former Iranian Quds Force commander, Major General Qassem Soleimani, inside one of its large halls, as the first anniversary of his assassination approaches on January 3.

Pictures of Soleimani hung alongside the photos of the former deputy head of the Popular Mobilization Forces, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, who was also assassinated alongside him on the night of January 3rd, 2020.

It appears, according to what appeared in a video clip, that there are preparations to mark this occasion inside the dome of the Iraqi parliament, which caused a great deal of controversy on social media sites in Iraq due to the hoisting of pictures of the Iranian general.

ADVERTISEMENT

جانب من التحضيرات للحفل الخاص بذكرى استشهاد القائد ابو مهدي المهندس والقائد الجنرال قاسم سليماني يوم غد السبت في مجلس النواب العراقي pic.twitter.com/lL5mW4eK24 — ‏زهــراء الـحــاج (@ZA_R01) December 18, 2020

The move to commemorate Soleimani and Mohandis was met by criticism from some social media users, who slammed the ceremony for honoring the two men because of their ties to the Iranian authorities.

Both Mohandis and Soleimani played a major role in Iraq’s victory against the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh), as they organized and coordinated with the Iraqi forces to defeat the terrorist group across the country.