BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:10 P.M.) – The Iraqi Parliament has begun their session today to vote on whether or not to expel the U.S. Armed Forces from the country.
According to reports, the Iraqi Parliament was delayed on Sunday after they initially failed to reach quorum; however, enough ministers have arrived over the last hour to begin the session.
If the Iraqi Parliament votes to expel the U.S. Armed Forces from Iraq, this would mark the first time since 2003 that American troops were not inside the country.
The vote comes just three days after the U.S. Armed Forces assassinated the leader of the Quds Force Qassem Soleimani as he left the Baghdad International Airport.
