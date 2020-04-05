BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The Military Intelligence Directorate in Iraq announced on Sunday, the finding of a mass grave in the Al-Anbar Governorate.

According to the Military Intelligence Directorate, the mass grave contained the remains of civilians and soldiers executed by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist group.

“On the basis of accurate intelligence information, a unit from the 7th Military Intelligence Division , in conjunction with the 29th Infantry Brigade’s reconnaissance unit, raided a Da’esh hideout in the Al-Khouda District of the Al-Anbar Governorate, and seized a motorcycle and other items,” the department said in a statement.

“After a thorough search of Al-Wakr, a mass grave containing associates and civilians was found executed by ISIS before liberation,” it added.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the terrorist organization after nearly three and a half years of war.

Since the, the Iraqi security forces have worked tirelessly to clear the last remnants of the group across the country.

