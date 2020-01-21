Iraq’s Joint Operations Command said on Tuesday that the three missiles, which landed near the US embassy in the so-called green zone overnight, had been launched from the southeastern Baghdad district of Al-Zafraniya.
“The Baghdad Operations Command found rocket launching sites in the Al-Zafraniya district,” the military said.
Iraqi Prime Minister Adel Abdul Mahdi ordered to start an investigation into the incident.
Earlier in the day, an Iraqi security said that three rockets had landed in the “green zone” in Baghdad, close to the US embassy, causing no casualties.
In December 2017, the Iraqi leadership declared victory over the Daesh* after fighting it for over three years. Nevertheless, the international coalition against the terrorist group, which was established in 2014, remained in the country to assist the government in creating a sustainable Iraqi security force that could secure the nation’s borders and ensure a lasting victory over the terrorist group.
Despite these efforts, however, terrorists continue to conduct raids and attacks across the country.
Source: Sputnik
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.