BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – Brigadier General Yahya Rasoul, a spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, announced the start of the second phase of the operation to pursue ISIS operatives in the northern province of Kirkuk.

He said in a press statement today, Tuesday: “Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kazemi, and under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, I carry a blessing for God, this Tuesday morning, the second phase of the operation for the Iraqi heroes to search the southwestern areas of Kirkuk, in the separating border with the Salaheddine Governorate, with an area of ​​738.5 square kilometers.”

He said, “The 9th Armored Division and the Special Forces brigade are participating in the operation.”

He stressed that “the operation comes to enhance security and stability in these areas and pursue the remnants of the terrorist ISIS remnants and arrest the wanted.”

Advertisements