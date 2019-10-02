BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces carried out a new operation in northern Iraq this week that targeted a number of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts.

According to the Iraqi military’s Special Operations Command, their troops managed to eliminate at least nine Islamic State hideouts in the Hamrin Mountains.

The Hamrin Mountains, which are located in northern Iraq, stretch across the governorates of Salaheddine, Kirkuk, and Diyala.

During their reign of terror, the Islamic State used the Hamrin Mountains to launch several attacks against the Iraqi security forces.

The Iraqi Armed Forces launched “Operation Will of Victory” on July 7th to eliminate the Islamic State’s last remnants across Iraq.

