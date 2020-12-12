An unidentified object blew up near the Iraqi military college at the Baghdad International Airport, a security source told Sputnik on Saturday.

The device reportedly went off by the college fence. There were no casualties, according to the source. An investigation into the incident is underway.

In the meantime, the Anadolu News Agency reported, citing police officer Ahmad Khalaf, that the blast was caused by a mortar shell, fired by unidentified perpetrators. No organisation has claimed responsibility for the attack.

