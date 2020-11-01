BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Governmental Security Information Cell in Iraq announced that a military plane had crashed due to a technical failure in Salaheddine Governorate.

The cell said in a press release: “During its normal duties, a technical malfunction occurred in the trainer aircraft, the Caravan 172, which led to its burning and fall inside the Balad District of the Sayed Muhammad area near Balad’s uninhabited apartments.”

They added, “The accident led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Saif Ayed and his assistant, Captain Ali Rasoul.”

Earlier, the Salaheddine Governorate witnessed the execution of eight young men by firing squad in the Balad District, which led to the mobilization of the security forces.

The Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIS remnants throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all its lands from the grip of the terrorist organization after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the Islamic State, which occupied about a third of the country.