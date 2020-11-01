BEIRUT, LEBANON (8:00 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Governmental Security Information Cell in Iraq announced that a military plane had crashed due to a technical failure in Salaheddine Governorate.
The cell said in a press release: “During its normal duties, a technical malfunction occurred in the trainer aircraft, the Caravan 172, which led to its burning and fall inside the Balad District of the Sayed Muhammad area near Balad’s uninhabited apartments.”
They added, “The accident led to the martyrdom of Lieutenant Colonel Saif Ayed and his assistant, Captain Ali Rasoul.”
Earlier, the Salaheddine Governorate witnessed the execution of eight young men by firing squad in the Balad District, which led to the mobilization of the security forces.
The Iraqi security forces continue to search, cleanse and pursue ISIS remnants throughout the country, to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.
In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of all its lands from the grip of the terrorist organization after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the Islamic State, which occupied about a third of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.