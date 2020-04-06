BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Monday the targeting of the U.S.-owned oil company, Halliburton, in the city of Basra, with Katyusha rockets, adding that the security forces are hunting the elements that carried out the attack.

The Security Media Cell said in a statement, “the security forces in the Basra Governorate are chasing the illegal outlaws who fired three Katyusha rockets that landed near the site of the Halliburton oil company in the Burjisiya area.”

“The rocket launcher platform was also found along the Zubair-Shuaiba Road, and 11 missiles were fired inside. They were defused and dismantled, and there were no significant losses recorded,” they added.

No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on the Halliburton oil facilities.

It is worth noting that Halliburton Energy Services is one of the most prominent international companies in the field of energy, operating in 120 countries around the world.

The Halliburton headquarters is located in two countries: Houston, Texas – which is the U.S. capital for oil – and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

