BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi authorities announced on Monday the targeting of the U.S.-owned oil company, Halliburton, in the city of Basra, with Katyusha rockets, adding that the security forces are hunting the elements that carried out the attack.
The Security Media Cell said in a statement, “the security forces in the Basra Governorate are chasing the illegal outlaws who fired three Katyusha rockets that landed near the site of the Halliburton oil company in the Burjisiya area.”
“The rocket launcher platform was also found along the Zubair-Shuaiba Road, and 11 missiles were fired inside. They were defused and dismantled, and there were no significant losses recorded,” they added.
No group has claimed responsibility for this latest attack on the Halliburton oil facilities.
It is worth noting that Halliburton Energy Services is one of the most prominent international companies in the field of energy, operating in 120 countries around the world.
The Halliburton headquarters is located in two countries: Houston, Texas – which is the U.S. capital for oil – and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
1
- 1Share
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.