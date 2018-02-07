Iraqi forces launched an operation to consolidate control over the territory near the border with Iran. It will be used for the transit of Iraqi oil, the military stated, stressing concern over the mountainous area, where two armed groups are active.
Iraq signed an agreement with Iran for the supply of oil from Kirkuk on December 10. According to the agreement, crude oil exports should total 30,000 barrels per day, which would subsequently be increased to 60,000 barrels.
Kirkuk Province is not part of Iraqi Kurdistan, but until recently the key infrastructure, including the oil and gas sector, was controlled by Kurdish armed groups.
In mid-October, during an Iraqi forces operation, Baghdad was successful in re-establishing control of all oil fields belonging to the North Oil Company.
Iraq began its operation in Kirkuk a few weeks after the referendum on independence in Iraqi Kurdistan.
The exportation was slated to start last week but there’s been a delay; oil officials declined to give explanations for the delay, other than that it was technical in nature.
Source: Sputnik
13
- 13Shares
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.