BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:10 P.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced on Monday that an Iraqi military plane was hit by terrorist forces in the Al-Rutbah Desert during an operation to destroy Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh).
The security forces said in a statement,that a force from their commando regiment, the 1st Division, managed to destroy several dens and seized weapons and explosives ready for booby-trapping the Al-Rutbah Desert near the Syrian border.
They said that this operation came “with the support of the heroes of the army aviation, who carried out a reconnaissance operation consisting of two planes, and they detected three armed terrorist vehicles, where they were treated.”
“One of the wheels of the terrorists was carrying a 14.5 mm mono weapon and fired at one of the planes, lightly wounding the plane,” they said.
The security forces added that “the formation of the two planes returned to its base safely after carrying out the duty.”
The Iraqi forces have been carrying out several operations across Iraq to target the Islamic State’s remnants, which have wreaked havoc during the the COVID-19 outbreak.
