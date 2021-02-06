BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:20 P.M.) – On Saturday, the Iraqi intelligence announced that it had seized the main storage for the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) explosives in the Al-Anbar Governorate.

The intelligence agency said in a statement obtained by Sputnik Arabic that its detachments represented by the Anbar Intelligence Directorate in the Ministry of Interior have seized the main storage of ammunition and explosive materials for the terrorist organization in between the districts of Heet and Kbisa.

The agency noted that ISIS fighters were intending to use the warehouse to carry out terrorist operations in the districts (Heet, Fallujah and Ramadi) within the Anbar Governorate.

Furthermore, they revealed that the detachments found inside the warehouse included (20) magnetic adhesive devices and (10) explosive belts, along with a wide variety of explosives like grenades.

The agency confirmed that the aforementioned materials have been removed and will be delivered to the competent authorities.

The Iraqi Intelligence Agency added that the operation was carried out through the activation of the intelligence effort and based on accurate intelligence information by its sources.

