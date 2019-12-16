BEIRUT, LEBANON (4:00 P.M.) – The Iraqi intelligence forces, led by the 16th Division, carried out a successful operation to dismantle an Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) cell in the Nineveh Governorate of northwestern Iraq on Monday.

“The military intelligence penetrated and dismantled a terrorist cell and apprehends all its elements in Ayman Mosul,” the Ministry of Defense said in their statement.

According to the Ministry of Defense, the intelligence forces were able to penetrate and dismantle the terrorist cell, which consisted of eight Islamic State members.

“The specific operation was carried out based on accurate intelligence information,” the Ministry said, pointing out that the Military Intelligence Division detachments of the 16th Division were able to coordinate with the intelligence of the Nineveh Operations Command and the 75th Infantry Intelligence Brigade to penetrate and dismantle a terrorist cell.

“All members of the cell were wanted by the judiciary under fundamental arrest warrants, according to the provisions of Article 4 terrorism,” they would add.

