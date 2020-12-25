BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Intelligence Directorate of the Anbar Province in western Iraq announced on Thursday, the arrest of 13 terrorists and the seizure of 46 missiles intended to target government headquarters.

The directorate stated in a press release that “the detachments of the intelligence agency represented by the Anbar Intelligence Directorate managed to seize (46) missiles intended to target the buildings of the Anbar Governorate, and some security and service departments.”

They continued, “Intelligence detachments have arrested (13) wanted persons in accordance with the provisions of Article 4 terrorism for their affiliation with ISIS terrorist gangs in separate areas of Al-Qaim, Ramadi and Fallujah districts.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The directorate added that “the terrorists have admitted, through preliminary investigations, that they belong to those criminal gangs in which they worked in the so-called states of Al-Baraka, the Euphrates, Anbar and Fallujah, and entered special training camps.”

This major bust on Thursday comes just a few days after Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa Al-Kadhimi called on the armed forces of Iraq to secure all areas along their large border with Syria.

The Iraqi military operation is currently coinciding with a joint Russian-Syrian offensive along the Deir Ezzor-Anbar border, with a major focus on the Albukamal area in the eastern part of the Deir Ezzor Governorate.