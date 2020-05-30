BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:00 A.M.) – The Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Interior announced on Friday, the arrest of a terrorist commander from a family that carried out multiple attacks in Iraq.

“During a successful qualitative security operation, the intelligence and counter-terrorism directorate of Baghdad, working within the Intelligence Agency of the Ministry of the Interior, managed to arrest an ISIS terrorist leader in the Baghdad belt, and he was previously injured in the events of liberating Mosul,” said a press release issued by the Directorate.

According to the Directorate, “the arrest process took place after the formation of a specialized work team that was able to reach two explosive devices ready for detonation in the Saidat area.”

They pointed out that “the terrorist was intending to use them in his criminal operations,” stating that “according to the available information, his family are terrorists, as he has three brothers who blew themselves up in Mosul and his father detonated a car bomb in the Arab Jabour area south of Baghdad.”

The Directorate confirmed that it had “taken legal measures against him duly and the two packages were cleared without a slight accident.”

