BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:25 P.M.) – Iraq’s Kataib Hezbollah announced on Sunday, “the full readiness for extensive military action to force the American forces out of the country.”
The security official in the Kataib Hezbollah, Abu Ali Al-Askari, said on Sunday: “Let the Americans know with certainty that the decision to get them out is irreversible, indefinite, and indivisible, and no one can assure them or protect them.”
Askari said: “The resistance must continue with popular security, political and media pressure, with full readiness for wide military action, so that these (Americans) killers acquiesce to the will of the people.”
He added: “They (the Americans) only understand the language of power, breaking the will, and we are for it.”
On January 5, the Iraqi parliament voted by a majority to end the foreign military presence on the country’s lands, following the killing of the late Quds Force commander, Major-General, Qassem Soleimani, accompanied by the Deputy Head of the Popular Mobilization Units, Abu Mahdi Al-Mohandis, in a U.S. drone strike near the Baghdad International Airport.
Washington has accused the armed Iraqi factions, including Kataib Hezbollah, of being behind the attacks targeting its embassy and military bases hosting its forces.
