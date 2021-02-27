BEIRUT, LEBANON (7:10 P.M.) – An Iraqi group has threatened to retaliate against the United States after the bombing of their positions in Syria’s eastern governorate of Deir Ezzor.

The Secretary-General of the Asa’ib Ahl al-Haq Movement, Qais Khazali, condemned the American attack, which he described as a “despicable act,” stressing that “the exit of the American forces from Iraq is the only way to achieve stability,” and that “the popular will, political decision and the strength of resistance are capable of achieving this.”

For its part, Kata’ib Hezbollah said in a statement , “that some internal parties supported by Saudi Arabia and the Zionist entity seek to implement and push Washington to launch an aggression against the sites of the Popular Mobilization Forces defending its homeland.”

In turn, Harakat al-Nujaba said that the American attack “will not go without punishment and a harsh response by the resistance fits its size.”

The Secretary-General of the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades, Abu Al-Wala’e, said: “We were not surprised by the American aggression against the sites of our resistance factions. This is expected as we are fighting a war to liberate our land from an occupation about which the blind patriotic people say it does not exist.”

On Thursday, the U.S. Air Force struck the sites of the Iraqi paramilitary forces in Syria, causing significant damage to a base near the city of Albukamal in the Deir Ezzor Governorate.

The Pentagon said this attack was carried out in response to a rocket strike that killed a U.S. contractor inside Iraq.

