BEIRUT, LEBANON (3:45 P.M.) – Iraq’s Hezbollah al-Nujaba Movement claims in a new statement that the U.S. is planning to ‘transfer’ senior Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) commanders and other terrorists to Iraq.

“Washington is insisting on the implementation of a plot to return the terrorists to Iraq by transferring a large number of ISIS commanders and militants from the eastern Euphrates and other parts of Syria,” the Movement said via a statement from their official account.

The statement addressed the “U.S. occupiers”, and said, “We stress that the Islamic Resistance of Iraq is monitoring all your destructive plots to prevent the dangers which threaten the Iraqi provinces.”

The statement came after at least ten Iraqi fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), also known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, were killed in an attack by ISIS terrorists in the Salaheddine Governorate this past weekend.

The coordinated assault which took place in the cities of Mekeeshfa and Balad, led to clashes between PMU forces and the ISIL terrorists on several fronts, the paramilitary group announced on Saturday.

The PMU further said its fighters have now taken control of the situation, adding the Iraqi government has also sent reinforcements to supplement efforts and prepare for a possible retaliatory attack.

Iraq’s Prime Minister-designate Mustafa al-Kadhimi has paid tribute to families of those who were killed, according to a statement circulated by Iraqi media.

“With great sadness, we received news of the martyrdom of a group of heroes from among the Hashd al-Shabi who died defending their homeland in the face of ISIL attacks in the Mekeeshfah and Balad areas north of Baghdad,” the statement read.

