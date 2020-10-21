BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:10 A.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi Ministry of Defense announced the discovery of a mass grave containing the remains of 50 people who were killed by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the Kirkuk Governorate.
The ministry’s spokesman, Major General Yahya Rasool, said in a statement carried by Al-Sumaria TV that “the mechanized division of the Federal Police, during the process of searching and clearing towns and villages in the Kirkuk Governorate, found a mass grave in a village.
He added that the cemetery “contains the remains of more than 50 bodies belonging to people who were executed by ISIS terrorist gangs during their period of control of the area.”
In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the ISIS after nearly three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization, which occupied about a third of the country.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.