BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.) – The Iraqi paramilitary groups are holding a meeting in the next 24 hours to discuss the formation of a united front against the U.S. military inside the country, Al-Mayadeen reported this morning.
Citing the spokesperson for Harakat Al-Nujaba, Nasser Al-Shammari, Al-Mayadeen reported that the meeting will be held by the leaders of the resistance factions inside of Iraq.
This meeting comes just two days after the Iraqi Parliament voted to expel the U.S. Armed Forces and all foreign troops from Iraq.
Since then, U.S. President Donald Trump has threatened to impose harsh sanctions against Iraq if they go through with this, adding that the American forces will leave once Baghdad has paid them back.
