BEIRUT, LEBANON 7:00 P.M.) – Iraq’s Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) foiled an infiltration attempt by the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) along the Syrian border with the Al-Anbar Governorate.
“The Popular Mobilization Units thwarted a Daesh group infiltration that used a four-wheel drive vehicle as they entered Iraqi territory near ‘Akashat along the Syrian-Iraqi border. Gunfire was directed towards the vehicle, forcing it to withdraw back to Syria,” the PMU statement said.
The Popular Mobilization Units did not release any more information about the incident; however, it is important to note that the Islamic State has repeatedly used this region along Syrian-Iraqi border to carry out attacks against the forces of both countries.
Due to the vast desert region that makes up most of the Iraqi-Syrian border, ISIS has been able to slip back-and-forth between both countries to resupply and redeploy their fighters.
