BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:00 P.M.) – The spokesperson for the Iraqi Joint Operations Command, Tahsin Al-Khafaji, confirmed on Tuesday, that the Iraqi army obtained information confirming the presence of high-ranking leaders of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organiation inside the region that witnessed the second phase of Operation “Heroes of Iraq” in the Kirkuk Governorate.
Al-Khafaji said: “The access of the army forces to terrorists’ phones during the operation and the information we obtained inside the additions that were found confirms the presence of some prominent leaders of the terrorist organization inside this region, and therefore the process of maintaining pressure and continuing to pursue them resumes.”
He continued that “the operation started from four axes to chase the terrorists, and all objectives were achieved in the first hours of the launch of the operation,” explaining:
“We found a lot of additives, and a number of terrorists were engaged at one of the axes of the operation, and two of them were killed.”
He pointed out that “this operation indicates the accuracy of security and intelligence information and the accuracy of specific operations, and also the rough terrain that our forces have not reached before and is considered a soft zone.”
The press spokesman of the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces, Yahya Rasoul, announced on Tuesday, the launching of the second phase of Operation “Heroes of Iraq”.
