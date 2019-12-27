BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Colonel Salah al-Issawi, the Iraqi military commander in the Amiriyah al-Samoud District of the Anbar Governorate, announced Friday that the Iraqi security forces raided the desert areas near Lake Razazah in search of wanted persons.

Al-Issawi told Al-Sumaria News that the security forces launched a campaign to raid the desert areas around Lake Razazah, south of Amriyah Al-Samoud District, in order identify and destroy terrorist cells.

“The security forces raided these areas to purge ISIS terrorist cells and weapons caches,” Al-Issawi said, pointing out that these are ongoing operations to ensure that the aforementioned group does not return to the area.

The Iraqi forces continue to search and pursue the remnants of Daesh across the country, as they work to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.

At the same time, the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) are deployed across the Al-Anbar Governorate’s border with Syria’ Deir Ezzor to ensure that the Daesh terrorists do not cross back-and-forth between the two countries.

Advertisements