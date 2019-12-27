BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:10 P.M.) – Colonel Salah al-Issawi, the Iraqi military commander in the Amiriyah al-Samoud District of the Anbar Governorate, announced Friday that the Iraqi security forces raided the desert areas near Lake Razazah in search of wanted persons.
Al-Issawi told Al-Sumaria News that the security forces launched a campaign to raid the desert areas around Lake Razazah, south of Amriyah Al-Samoud District, in order identify and destroy terrorist cells.
“The security forces raided these areas to purge ISIS terrorist cells and weapons caches,” Al-Issawi said, pointing out that these are ongoing operations to ensure that the aforementioned group does not return to the area.
The Iraqi forces continue to search and pursue the remnants of Daesh across the country, as they work to ensure that the organization and its fleeing elements do not reappear.
At the same time, the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) are deployed across the Al-Anbar Governorate’s border with Syria’ Deir Ezzor to ensure that the Daesh terrorists do not cross back-and-forth between the two countries.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.