Iraqi government forces are seen near the Falahat village west of Fallujah on June 27, 2016. Iraqi forces took the Islamic State group's last positions in the city of Fallujah on June 26, establishing full control over one of the jihadists' most emblematic bastions after a month-long operation.

BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi Joint Military Command announced that two Federal Police brigades will move from Kirkuk to Nineveh towards the Iraqi-Syrian border in order to fill security gaps on the borders.

According to a statement by the Joint Command: “The task of both brigades will be to protect the border strip on the entire administrative boundaries of Nineveh, opposite the Syrian side exclusively, in northern Iraq.”

The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament attributed the push of these reinforcements to the Iraqi-Syrian border to two reasons, the first: the information about the withdrawal of more American forces and the international coalition from Iraq, which an important part of which supported the Iraqi forces’ mission in monitoring the borders with Syria. Thus there is a fear of serious loopholes.

The second reason is: the Syrian-Iraqi agreement to increase security coordination between them to control the common borders in the face of the ISIS terrorist organization.

This step coincided with the push of three brigades of the rapid reaction forces of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior to the Iraqi-Syrian border in the direction of the Al-Anbar Governorate.

Share this article:
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
ALSO READ  Syrian-Armenians amass to protest Turkey's role in sending mercenaries to Karabakh: photos

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments