BEIRUT, LEBANON (5:30 P.M.) – On Tuesday, the Iraqi Joint Military Command announced that two Federal Police brigades will move from Kirkuk to Nineveh towards the Iraqi-Syrian border in order to fill security gaps on the borders.
According to a statement by the Joint Command: “The task of both brigades will be to protect the border strip on the entire administrative boundaries of Nineveh, opposite the Syrian side exclusively, in northern Iraq.”
The Security and Defense Committee in the Iraqi Parliament attributed the push of these reinforcements to the Iraqi-Syrian border to two reasons, the first: the information about the withdrawal of more American forces and the international coalition from Iraq, which an important part of which supported the Iraqi forces’ mission in monitoring the borders with Syria. Thus there is a fear of serious loopholes.
The second reason is: the Syrian-Iraqi agreement to increase security coordination between them to control the common borders in the face of the ISIS terrorist organization.
This step coincided with the push of three brigades of the rapid reaction forces of the Iraqi Ministry of Interior to the Iraqi-Syrian border in the direction of the Al-Anbar Governorate.
