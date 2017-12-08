BEIRUT, LEBANON (6:50 P.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces launched an important offensive in the western part of the country, today, targeting the Islamic State’s (IS) last pocket near the Syrian border.

Led by the army and Hashd Al-Sha’abi, the Iraqi Armed Forces have scored a major advance against the so called Islamic State, liberating several villages and installations between the Salaheddine, Nineveh, and Al-Anbar governorates.

According to Hashd Al-Sha’abi’s official media wing, the Iraqi Armed Forces liberated at least 35 villages in western Iraq, while also killing 21 Islamic State terrorists and destroying several armored vehicles.

The Iraqi Armed Forces are now working to clear the remaining desert areas still occupied by the Islamic State near the Syrian border.