BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:30 P.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) announced on Friday a new military operation to hunt down the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in the northeastern province of Diyala,.

Citing a statement from the Popular Mobilization Units, Al-Sumaria TV reported that their forces targeted the Islamic State’s positions in Khanna, south of Khanaqin, in the eastern countryside of the Diyala Governorate.

The statement added that “the operation aims to eliminate the remnants of ISIS in that region and fully secure the area.”

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the Islamic State after three and a half years of war with the terrorist organization.

At one point, the Islamic State had occupied about a third of the country, declaring the establishment of what they called the ‘caliph’.

Since the Islamic State’s defeat, however, their sleeper cells continue to wreak havoc in some parts of Iraq.

In response, the Iraqi Armed Forces have carried out several operations across Iraq to eliminate the last remnants of the terrorist group.

