BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – The Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) announced on Tuesday, the launch of a military operation in the Al-Anbar Governorate of western Iraq.
The deputy commander of Anbar Operations, Ahmad Nasrallah, said in a press statement that “the operation started from the area of Wadi Al-Ghari” and targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) hideouts in this vast desert region.
He said that “among these valleys are Wadi al-Ghari, Wadi al-Awja and Wadi al-Malisi, which is considered one of the largest valleys in this region after Wadi Houran.”
Nasrallah continued, “The movement was carried out through these valleys, and this area was crossed, and one of the wanted persons was found, as well as weapons.”
Hashd Al-Sha’abi has been conducting military operations in western Iraq for over two years now, as they attempt to eliminate the last remnants of the Islamic State terrorist organization.
Be Civil
This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion
Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.
These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.
Make it better
Improve the Discussion
Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.
The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.
Now the hard part!
Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree
You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:
Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.