BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:40 P.M.) – The Iraqi security forces announced on Sunday, the launch of the “Lions of the Jazeera” Operation to pursue the remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) across a large stretch of territory in western Iraq.

“Under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, this morning, Sunday, the operations of the Lions of the Jazeera, to inspect the Al-Jazeera desert in northern Al-Anbar Governorate, in southern Nineveh Governorate and western Salaheddine Governorate, were launched at the blessing of God, all the way to the international borders with the Syrian Arab Republic.”

The Iraqi security forces pointed out that “the parties involved in the operation, are the leaders of the operations of Al-Jazeera, Salaheddine, western Nineveh, the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Shaabi) and tribal forces, and with eleven axes, with the support of the Air Force.”

“This process comes to enhance security and stability in these areas, to pursue terrorist elements and to arrest those wanted,” they added.

