BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:30 A.M.)- The Iraqi security forces announced the launch a massive military operation on Monday that targets the last remnants of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) in several parts of western Iraq.

According to the Iraqi security forces’ official statement, the new operation will “search the areas of Wadi Houran, Husayniyyat, al-Kara, H2, Wadi al-Hallcom, and up to the international borders.”

“The operation leaders of Anbar, Al-Jazeera, and the Popular Mobilization Forces (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in western Al-Anbar participated in the operation, and the tribal PMF was divided into a section and with nine axes supporting the army and air force.”

They pointed out that “this process comes to enhance security and stability in these areas, to pursue terrorist elements and to arrest those wanted.”

According to another statement from the Iraqi security forces: “The Hashd Brigade managed to kill 3 leaders of the ISIS terrorist gangs in the Al-Muhamad area, and blew up a wheel carrying explosive devices.”

This latest operation comes at a time when the Islamic State has intensified their attacks across the country, including hit-and-run strikes in areas they used to control.

