BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:30 P.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces announced on Monday, the launch of the third phase of “Operation Iraqi Heroes” in the Salaheddine, Diyala, and Kirkuk governorates.
According to Yahya Rasoul, the spokesman for the Commander-in-Chief of the Iraqi Armed Forces:
“Under the guidance of the Prime Minister and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, on Monday Operation Operation Iraqi Heroes / Phase III began to clear and inspect areas in Salaheddine and the border.”
He continued that “this process involved a number of sectors from the ministries of the Interior and Defense as well as the Popular Mobilization Units,” noting that this process “targets an area of 4,853 km2, for the purpose of searching it, chasing the wanted terrorist elements, and searching for ISIS dens.”
The statement said that the Iraqi Air Force has already begun bombing the Islamic State’s targets in the Salaheddine, Diyala, and Kirkuk governorates of Iraq.
