BEIRUT, LEBANON (9:20 P.M.) – The Iraqi Security Media Cell announced on Monday, the liquidation of a number of ISIS militants in a violent clash in the northern part of the Kirkuk Governorate.

They said in a statement, “The security forces, within the advanced headquarters of the Joint Operations Command in Kirkuk Governorate, were able to destroy a terrorist den, including a number of the organization’s elements in Wadi al-Shay.”

The statement added: “A joint force with air support began to besiege Al-Wakr and engage the elements inside it and killed a number of them.”

According to one source, the Iraqi security forces managed to kill seven Islamic State terrorist during the brief operation on Monday.

On Sunday, an affiliate of the Federal Police was killed and two others were wounded, after an ISIS attack on the Mansuriyah village, south of Kirkuk.

Advertisements