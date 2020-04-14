BEIRUT, LEBANON (10:45 A.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces carried out a security operation in the Kirkuk Governorate on Monday that targeted the Islamic State’s (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) sleeper cells.

According to the official social media page of the Iraqi security forces, their troops managed to kill at least 23 Islamic State terrorists during the sweeping operation.

The operation reportedly targeted the Islamic State’s sleeper cells in the Al-Wakr area of the Kirkuk Governorate.

They said in a statement that “a joint force with the support of the army aviation started to besiege Al-Wakr and clash with the elements inside it and killed a number of them.”

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the Islamic State after about 3 and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization that had occupied about a third of the country, declaring the establishment of what they called “the Islamic caliphate.” “.

