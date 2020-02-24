BEIRUT, LEBANON (12:15 P.M.) – The Security Media Cell in Iraq announced on Monday the killing of 3 terrorists close to the leader of the Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist organization and the arrest of seven others in northern Iraq.

“The Special Operations Heroes of the [anti-terrorist] organization carried out an airdrop with the support of the international coalition aircraft, through which they killed three terrorists close to the leader of ISIS and arrested seven terrorists.”

The cell indicated that these terrorists were in the Zghitoun Valley in the governorate of Kirkuk.

No further details were released.

