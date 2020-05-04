BEIRUT, LEBANON (2:00 P.M.) – A group of Islamic State (ISIS/ISIL/IS/Daesh) terrorist leaders were killed on Monday in a new operation carried out by fighters from the Popular Mobilization Units (Hashd Al-Sha’abi) in the Al-Anbar Governorate, the security forces said in a statement.

The Iraqi security forces stated that the Hadith Brigade Mobilization Brigade, in western A-Anbar, had killed three Islamic State leaders in the Al-Medham area.

They added that the brigade’s fighters detonated a car carrying explosive devices for ISIS, as part of the operation that began earlier this morning.

The Iraqi forces launched a new operation on Monday to search the areas of Wadi Houran, Al-Hussainiyyat, Al-Kara 2, and Wadi Al-Halkoum, reaching the international borders between Iraq, Syria, and Saudi Arabia.

The Security Media Cell announced in a statement that the operation was launched under the supervision of the Joint Operations Command, and with the participation of the leaders of Al-Anbar, Al Jazeera, and the Popular Mobilization Units, in western Anbar.

The security forces noted that the process is to enhance security and stability in these areas, to pursue terrorist elements , and to arrest those wanted.

Iraqi security forces continue inspections, purges, and pursuit of remnants of the organization across the country, to ensure that its fleeing elements do not reappear, while the PMU forces are stationed on the border strip with Syria to counter the infiltration efforts of the terrorist organization.

In December 2017, Iraq announced the liberation of its entire territory from the grip of the Islamic State after about three and a half years of confrontations with the terrorist organization that occupied about a third of the country.

