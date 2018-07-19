BEIRUT, LEBANON (1:15 A.M.) – The Iraqi Armed Forces kicked off a large-scale operation along the Syrian border on Wednesday, Iraqi News reported, citing a field commander.

“Security troops of Jazeera Operations Command, army and border guards, backed by tribal fighters, carried out a military operation from four sides including Qaim, Rawa, Rutba and al-Waleed region to secure the Iraqi-Syrian borders and the western desert,” Maj. Gen. Qassim al-Muhammadi, the commander told Erbil-based BasNews.

The security operation, according to Muhammadi, “seeks eliminating presence of Islamic State cells, along with destroying tunnels and hideouts that could be used by the militants.”

The Iraqi Armed Forces are currently working to secure the entire Syrian border region, which still has a small presence of Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist lurking around this vast desert area.

While the Iraqi Armed Forces have liberated their lands from the Islamic State, the terrorist group still uses its sleeper cells in the region to carry out sporadic attacks.

Advertisements
Share this article:
  • 43
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
    43
    Shares
ALSO READ  Breaking: Russian Hmeymim Airbase comes under heavy attack
Leith Aboufadel
Editor-in-Chief Specializing in Near Eastern Affairs and Economics.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Notice: All comments represent the view of the commenter and not necessarily the views of AMN.

All comments that are not spam or wholly inappropriate are approved, we do not sort out opinions or points of view that are different from ours.

Be Civil

This is a Civilized Place for Public Discussion

Please treat this discussion with the same respect you would a public park. We, too, are a shared community resource — a place to share skills, knowledge and interests through ongoing conversation.

These are not hard and fast rules, merely guidelines to aid the human judgment of our community and keep this a clean and well-lighted place for civilized public discourse.

Make it better

Improve the Discussion

Help us make this a great place for discussion by always working to improve the discussion in some way, however small. If you are not sure your post adds to the conversation, think over what you want to say and try again later.

The topics discussed here matter to us, and we want you to act as if they matter to you, too. Be respectful of the topics and the people discussing them, even if you disagree with some of what is being said.

Now the hard part!

Be Agreeable, Even When You Disagree

You may wish to respond to something by disagreeing with it. That’s fine. But remember to criticize ideas, not people. Please avoid:

  • Name-calling
  • Ad hominem attacks
  • Responding to a post’s tone instead of its actual content
  • Knee-jerk contradiction

Instead, provide reasoned counter-arguments that improve the conversation.

1
Discuss

avatar
1 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
1 Comment authors
Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Member
Master
Commenter
Upvoted
Nestor Arapa
Click to flag and open «Comment Reporting» form. You can choose reporting category and send message to website administrator. Admins may or may not choose to remove the comment or block the author. And please don't worry, your report will be anonymous.

falta barrer el desierto, sin compasión con los terroristas, mejor es un terrorista muerto.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
Translate
2018-07-19 02:42